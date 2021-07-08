Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New $1.49 Million Investment in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.14% of MarineMax as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in MarineMax by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 70.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 11,833 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $1,267,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley raised shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $46.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.80. MarineMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $70.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $274,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO W Brett Mcgill sold 10,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $650,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,363.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.