Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Stock Position in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.16% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USPH. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,500,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.
USPH opened at $112.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.65 and a 12 month high of $143.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.05.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.82%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin bought 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $116.67 per share, with a total value of $116,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $214,623.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
