Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,001 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Five Below were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five Below by 116.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.81.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $193.98 on Thursday. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $96.61 and a one year high of $205.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.18. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) EPS. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

