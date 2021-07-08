Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 14,731 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 50.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,731 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 17,853 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 8,535 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.20 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $76.83 and a 12-month high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.