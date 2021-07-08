Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,506 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 199.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS opened at $139.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.24 and a 1-year high of $149.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 33,278 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $4,891,866.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,935 shares in the company, valued at $34,976,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,278 shares of company stock worth $25,248,016 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.62.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

