Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,787 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $658,961,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,687,000 after purchasing an additional 163,699 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $682.86.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $613.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.71. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $292.28 and a one year high of $673.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

