Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 3,264 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,349,922,000 after purchasing an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,282,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $492,102,000 after purchasing an additional 43,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,226,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,445,000 after purchasing an additional 62,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $266,219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in American Water Works by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,478,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,712,000 after purchasing an additional 74,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AWK. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.20.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AWK opened at $163.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.76 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 61.79%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

