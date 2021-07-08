Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 327 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,577 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 38.5% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 17,272 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,077,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 82.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $790,600.00. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,615 shares of company stock worth $12,712,079. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW opened at $386.99 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.87 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PANW shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.15.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

