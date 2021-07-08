Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 4,061 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,312 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,990 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,521 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 20,413 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.68.

EA stock opened at $142.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total value of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.60, for a total transaction of $10,052,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,473.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,522 shares of company stock worth $16,358,650. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

