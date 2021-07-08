Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 6,267 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,267 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 54.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $50,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 217,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,784.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,053 shares of company stock worth $6,766,856 in the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of BE opened at $23.52 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.13.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. On average, research analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

