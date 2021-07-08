Hancock Whitney Corp Takes Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $2,169,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.50, for a total transaction of $2,858,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,702.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.58, for a total value of $163,560.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,581.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,887 shares of company stock valued at $11,800,422 over the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $438.36.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $478.18 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $479.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $441.47.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

