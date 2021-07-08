Hancock Whitney Corp Trims Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,265 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Ebix worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,919,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,544,000 after buying an additional 212,117 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 838,366 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,853,000 after buying an additional 154,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 801,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,715,000 after buying an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the 4th quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after buying an additional 36,453 shares during the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EBIX opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Ebix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $977.09 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.00 million. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 110.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

