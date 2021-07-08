Handshake Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $561,964.00 (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. During the last week, Handshake has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Handshake has a total market cap of $85.38 million and approximately $561,964.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handshake coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,816.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,147.25 or 0.06543209 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $495.08 or 0.01508630 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.11 or 0.00402569 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00152636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.16 or 0.00628227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.28 or 0.00427479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.19 or 0.00341858 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 402,925,079 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

