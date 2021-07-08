HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,304,000. Wayfair accounts for 44.8% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 1.03% of Wayfair at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in W. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wayfair by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE W traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $303.17. The company had a trading volume of 47,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,194. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.80 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $309.59.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,996,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.64, for a total transaction of $427,612.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,108,837.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,307 shares of company stock valued at $5,977,107 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on W. Barclays boosted their price target on Wayfair from $328.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wayfair from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $326.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

