HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 147,475 Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 147,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,000. Inari Medical accounts for 2.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of Inari Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NARI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Inari Medical by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,092 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,085 shares of company stock worth $18,120,778. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.17.

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.96. 4,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,012. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.91. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

