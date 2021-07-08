HarbourVest Partners LLC Buys Shares of 296,402 Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 296,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,247,000. Relay Therapeutics accounts for about 1.4% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned about 0.33% of Relay Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 53,339 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,131,000 after buying an additional 229,886 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Shares of NASDAQ RLAY traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,170. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.44 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.87.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Catinazzo sold 22,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 56,324 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total transaction of $1,822,644.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,499,518.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,066 shares of company stock worth $4,490,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

