HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New $8.24 Million Investment in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 347,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,238,000. ImmunityBio comprises 1.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.32% of ImmunityBio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,337,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,323,000. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ImmunityBio from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

IBRX stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,327 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

In other news, Director Barry J. Simon sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $339,992.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,212,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,464,522.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $241,189.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,212,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,689,398.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, an immunotherapy company, develops a memory T-cell cancer vaccine to combat multiple tumor types without the use of high-dose chemotherapy. It develops an albumin-linked chemotherapeutic therapy (Aldoxorubicin), a novel IL-15 cytokine superagonist (N-803), checkpoint inhibitors, macrophage polarizing peptides, bi-specific fusion proteins targeting TGFb and IL-12, adenovirus, and yeast vaccine therapies targeting tumor-associated antigens and neoepitopes.

Featured Article: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.