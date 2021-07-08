HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,764,000. Datadog accounts for approximately 1.0% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1,604.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 118,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $9,654,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,157 shares in the company, valued at $14,402,864.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total transaction of $902,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,087,039.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 657,791 shares of company stock worth $57,039,244 in the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,554. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.39. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.73 and a 52 week high of $119.43. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of -758.02 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 6.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Datadog presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.53.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

