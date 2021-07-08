HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 217,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,105,000. Roblox comprises 1.9% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RBLX. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. 32.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $750,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tolley sold 1,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $93,796.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 597,677 shares of company stock worth $57,142,003.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.98. 207,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902,512. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.92. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

