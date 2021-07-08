HarbourVest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 318,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,964,000. Snowflake makes up about 9.8% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Snowflake at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.82.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.78, for a total value of $7,090,909.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,007,033.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.79, for a total value of $49,958,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 324,895 shares in the company, valued at $81,155,522.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 715,307 shares of company stock worth $173,229,699 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNOW traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $249.35. 196,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,957,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $233.16. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a market cap of $73.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -65.46.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

