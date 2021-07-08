HarbourVest Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 13,676 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,000. CrowdStrike makes up 0.3% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In related news, COO Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,524,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 33,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total value of $7,209,133.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 192,665 shares of company stock valued at $43,807,199. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $262.93. The company had a trading volume of 130,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,046,456. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $269.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of -365.32 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.