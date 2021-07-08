HarbourVest Partners LLC Trims Stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB)

HarbourVest Partners LLC lessened its stake in Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) by 41.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 34,540 shares during the period. Seres Therapeutics accounts for about 0.1% of HarbourVest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. HarbourVest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Seres Therapeutics worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,999,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,527,000 after acquiring an additional 175,753 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,950,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,513,000 after acquiring an additional 126,515 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,953,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,350,000 after acquiring an additional 163,403 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after acquiring an additional 731,197 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301,109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.57. 38,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,959. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRB. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.14.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

