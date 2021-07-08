Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,277,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,870 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.48% of Harley-Davidson worth $91,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. H Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. H Partners Management LLC now owns 8,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $66,511,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,883 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Harley-Davidson by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 657,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,139,000 after purchasing an additional 231,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth $8,213,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

HOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Harley-Davidson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.93.

NYSE HOG opened at $44.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.47. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $52.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.78. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.