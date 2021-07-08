Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,283,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,942,000 after purchasing an additional 829,503 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 140,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,379 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $8.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $817.79 million, a P/E ratio of -53.93 and a beta of 0.78. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.55.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The business’s revenue was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

