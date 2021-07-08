Harmony Price Reaches $0.0830 on Exchanges (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 8th. Harmony has a total market cap of $855.27 million and $107.63 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Harmony has traded 32.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00102877 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00057369 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003228 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018844 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $306.78 or 0.00931605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (ONE) is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,097,281,156 coins and its circulating supply is 10,310,398,156 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Buying and Selling Harmony

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

