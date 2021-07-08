HashCoin One Day Volume Tops $67,480.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 8th. One HashCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 0% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $360,540.87 and $67,480.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

