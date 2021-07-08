Hathor Price Up 28.7% This Week (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 8th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001205 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 28.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $71.46 million and $2.87 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00124920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00168006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,883.03 or 1.00250056 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $314.35 or 0.00958344 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

