Head-To-Head Comparison: Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) versus Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) and Avalon Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:AVLNF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Nexa Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avalon Advanced Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nexa Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avalon Advanced Materials has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nexa Resources and Avalon Advanced Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexa Resources -0.54% 2.44% 0.80% Avalon Advanced Materials -60,621.43% -5.03% -4.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nexa Resources and Avalon Advanced Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexa Resources $1.95 billion 0.59 -$559.25 million ($0.89) -9.71 Avalon Advanced Materials $100,000.00 417.76 -$3.99 million N/A N/A

Avalon Advanced Materials has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nexa Resources.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Nexa Resources and Avalon Advanced Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexa Resources 0 4 2 0 2.33 Avalon Advanced Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Nexa Resources presently has a consensus target price of $9.80, suggesting a potential upside of 13.43%. Given Nexa Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Nexa Resources is more favorable than Avalon Advanced Materials.

Summary

Nexa Resources beats Avalon Advanced Materials on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. It also develops the AripuanÃ£ project located in Mato Grosso, Brazil. The company also exports its products. The company was formerly known as VM Holding S.A. and changed its name to Nexa Resources S.A. in September 2017. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg. Nexa Resources S.A. is a subsidiary of Votorantim S.A.

About Avalon Advanced Materials

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of specialty metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, rare earth elements, yttrium, and zirconium. It focuses on the Nechalacho project, which comprises eight contiguous mining leases covering 5,786 hectares located at Thor Lake in the Mackenzie Mining District of the Northwest Territories; and the Separation Rapids Lithium project, which consists of 15 mineral claims and 1 mining claim lease covering an area of approximately 4,414 hectares located in the Paterson Lake Area of the Kenora Mining Division, Ontario, as well as owns royalty interests in 2 exploration projects. The company was formerly known as Avalon Rare Metals Inc. and changed its name to Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. in February 2016. Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

