Head to Head Contrast: Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) versus 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A Legacy Education Alliance 46.55% -51.77% 170.32%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 17 Education & Technology Group and Legacy Education Alliance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 2.68 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.16 Legacy Education Alliance $34.16 million 0.13 $16.01 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for 17 Education & Technology Group and Legacy Education Alliance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

17 Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus price target of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 49.82%. Given 17 Education & Technology Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe 17 Education & Technology Group is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

17 Education & Technology Group beats Legacy Education Alliance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

