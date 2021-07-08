Head to Head Survey: Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) & United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get United Bankshares alerts:

This table compares United Bankshares and Dacotah Banks’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.15 billion 3.95 $289.02 million $2.40 14.70 Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. United Bankshares pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Dacotah Banks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 28.83% 8.32% 1.35% Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dacotah Banks shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for United Bankshares and Dacotah Banks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 4 1 0 2.20 Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $34.33, indicating a potential downside of 2.68%. Given United Bankshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Dacotah Banks.

Risk and Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dacotah Banks has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Dacotah Banks on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of January 28, 2021, the company operated 230 offices in West Virginia, Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Washington, D.C. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers personal loans, such as overdraft protection, vehicle loan, recreational loan, unsecured loan, and student loans; mortgages; line of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, and leasing; commercial and agricultural loans; debit, credit, and gift cards; and cash management services. In addition, the company provides auto, homeowners, health, and life insurance products; business owners, commercial auto, general liability, workers compensation, business property, commercial umbrella, home-based business, in-home daycares, employee benefits, and health savings insurance products; and agricultural insurance products. Further, it offers investment and wealth management services, such as bill payment and elder care, retirement planning, charitable giving, and foundation and endowment services; estate and trust services, including trustee, estate planning and settlement, and dynasty trust services; and phone and online banking services. The company operates through 32 full-service locations in in South Dakota, North Dakota, and Minnesota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.