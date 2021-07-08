Head to Head Survey: loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Elevate Credit and loanDepot’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elevate Credit $465.35 million 0.27 $20.59 million $1.31 2.69 loanDepot $4.31 billion 0.91 N/A N/A N/A

Elevate Credit has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

35.4% of Elevate Credit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of loanDepot shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Elevate Credit shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Elevate Credit and loanDepot, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elevate Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50 loanDepot 0 5 8 0 2.62

Elevate Credit currently has a consensus price target of $5.60, indicating a potential upside of 58.64%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 80.90%. Given loanDepot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Elevate Credit.

Profitability

This table compares Elevate Credit and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elevate Credit 9.73% 34.11% 8.85% loanDepot N/A N/A N/A

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc. engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. It offers mortgage loans to borrowers; and in the secondary market. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

