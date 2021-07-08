Head-To-Head Survey: U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) & LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST)

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) and LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and LifeStance Health Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy $422.97 million 3.42 $35.19 million $2.99 37.47 LifeStance Health Group $265.56 million 39.47 -$13.13 million N/A N/A

U.S. Physical Therapy has higher revenue and earnings than LifeStance Health Group.

Profitability

This table compares U.S. Physical Therapy and LifeStance Health Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy 7.73% 14.19% 6.50% LifeStance Health Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and LifeStance Health Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy 0 0 2 0 3.00 LifeStance Health Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

U.S. Physical Therapy presently has a consensus target price of $132.50, indicating a potential upside of 18.26%. LifeStance Health Group has a consensus target price of $33.40, indicating a potential upside of 19.07%. Given LifeStance Health Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LifeStance Health Group is more favorable than U.S. Physical Therapy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of U.S. Physical Therapy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy beats LifeStance Health Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company provides industrial injury prevention services, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization, post-offer employment testing, functional capacity evaluations, and ergonomic assessments through physical therapists and specialized certified athletic trainers for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 544 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 39 states; and managed 38 physical therapy facilities. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy. It treats a range of mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression, bipolar disorder, eating disorders, psychotic disorders, and post-traumatic stress disorder. The company offers patients care virtually through its online delivery platform or in-person at its centers. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

