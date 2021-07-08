HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,521,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698,079 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned 13.04% of HeadHunter Group worth $221,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HeadHunter Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,778,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $475,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:HHR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,826. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $16.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.84 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 88.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.12%.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

