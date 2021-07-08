Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 10,750 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 7th, Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84.

Shares of HCAT traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,946. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCAT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,193,000 after purchasing an additional 308,836 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,462,000 after purchasing an additional 246,103 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after buying an additional 25,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

