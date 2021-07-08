Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840,360 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 1.11% of Health Catalyst worth $23,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $93,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $155,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

In other news, President James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 14,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $735,462.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 145,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,204,991.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $200,735.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 226,872 shares of company stock worth $12,210,202 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.42. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a one year low of $29.30 and a one year high of $59.50.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.