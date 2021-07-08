Hegic (HEGIC) Price Tops $0.0715 on Major Exchanges

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 8th. Hegic has a market capitalization of $40.46 million and $773,478.00 worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hegic has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Hegic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0715 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.08 or 0.00862643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (HEGIC) is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 565,759,614 coins. The official message board for Hegic is medium.com/hegic . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

Hegic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hegic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hegic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hegic using one of the exchanges listed above.

