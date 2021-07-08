Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.46-10.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.460-$10.970 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.25.

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

