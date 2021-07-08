Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.46-10.97 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.93-1.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.460-$10.970 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.25.
Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $232.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84.
In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
About Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.
