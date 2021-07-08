Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 166 ($2.17) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). Approximately 556,543 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 817,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164.80 ($2.15).

HTWS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 203 ($2.65) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 168.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 860.40, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.90.

In other news, insider Alison Baker bought 5,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720.96 ($12,700.50).

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, builds, acquires, and operates telecommunications towers and related passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

