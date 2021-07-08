Hellenic Coin (HNC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $256.95 Million

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.36 or 0.00399953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000561 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

