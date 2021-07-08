Helmet.insure (HELMET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.69 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Helmet.insure has a market capitalization of $13.69 million and $584,787.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00001204 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046403 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00123118 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00163248 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,733.69 or 1.00280125 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.63 or 0.00945489 BTC.

About Helmet.insure

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,829,902 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars.

