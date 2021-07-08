Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HENKY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENKY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,646. The company has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

