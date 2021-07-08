Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $69.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.18 million and the highest is $70.30 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $67.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $285.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $281.86 million to $291.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $313.24 million, with estimates ranging from $298.83 million to $323.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $68.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.68 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 113.37% and a return on equity of 12.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HTGC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 277,987 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 1st quarter worth $2,937,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter worth $2,426,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,173,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 105,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 497,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,180,000 after acquiring an additional 101,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HTGC opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.55. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

