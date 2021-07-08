HeroNode (HER) Achieves Market Cap of $182,910.43

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 8th. Over the last week, HeroNode has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $182,910.43 and $62.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HeroNode alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00054560 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003119 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017985 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $281.08 or 0.00862643 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000343 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode is a coin. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HeroNode’s official website is heronode.io . HeroNode’s official message board is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

HeroNode Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeroNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeroNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HeroNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HeroNode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HeroNode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.