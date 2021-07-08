Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $60.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the highest is $74.05 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $17.44 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 249.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $269.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $250.71 million to $299.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $398.22 million, with estimates ranging from $364.81 million to $469.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806 over the last quarter. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $10.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.83. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

