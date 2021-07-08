Hi Line Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 31,660 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,698,000. Lockheed Martin comprises approximately 4.7% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $380.49. The stock had a trading volume of 14,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $384.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.57.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

