Hi Line Capital Management LLC Has $18.81 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 7.5% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 6,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the first quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 4,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 16,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,560,018.50. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $1.53 on Thursday, hitting $152.06. 545,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,713,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $90.78 and a one year high of $167.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.76. The stock has a market cap of $460.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.54%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.