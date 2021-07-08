Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $95.42

Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $95.42 and last traded at $94.91, with a volume of 7987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HIBB shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on Hibbett Sports in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.13. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 47.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,618 shares in the company, valued at $536,058. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hibbett Sports by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares in the last quarter.

About Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.