Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,579 ($33.69). Hikma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 2,578 ($33.68), with a volume of 259,944 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($34.10) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Hikma Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,426.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. The company has a market capitalization of £5.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.59.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.