Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) dropped 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.10 and last traded at $10.13. Approximately 16,456 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,518,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

HIMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.65 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $19,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

