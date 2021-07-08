Hiscox (LON:HSX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 865.40 ($11.31). Hiscox shares last traded at GBX 856.60 ($11.19), with a volume of 364,663 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSX. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 973 ($12.71) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 909 ($11.88) to GBX 898 ($11.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($14.04) to GBX 885 ($11.56) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 962.29 ($12.57).

The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 816.29.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £13,290.55 ($17,364.19). Also, insider Joanne Musselle sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.22), for a total value of £50,208.55 ($65,597.79).

About Hiscox (LON:HSX)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

